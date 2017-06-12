Show More Results

The ‘Quake Champions’ beta opens to everyone on PC today

And B.J. Blazkowicz from 'Wolfenstein' is a playable character.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
43m ago in AV
Comments
127 Shares
Bethesda just announced that its reboot of the original eSport, Quake Champions has entered public beta today. That means anyone with a PC capable enough to run the fast-paced shooter should be able to jump in and start playing right this instant. More than that, there's a tie-in to the just announced Wolfenstein sequel, The New Colossus: protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz will be a playable character. Oh, and he'll be able to dual-wield weapons. There will be a tournament at this year's QuakeCon with a $1 million prize pool.

