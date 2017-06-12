The ‘Quake Champions’ beta opens to everyone on PC today

Bethesda just announced that its reboot of the original eSport, Quake Champions has entered public beta today. That means anyone with a PC capable enough to run the fast-paced shooter should be able to jump in and start playing right this instant. More than that, there's a tie-in to the just announced Wolfenstein sequel, The New Colossus: protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz will be a playable character. Oh, and he'll be able to dual-wield weapons. There will be a tournament at this year's QuakeCon with a $1 million prize pool.
Announcing the Quake World Championships. #Quake Champions players can compete for a $1 MILLION DOLLAR prize! #BE3 https://t.co/byDq9eoxyX pic.twitter.com/yowySo4CoB— Bethesda Softworks (@bethesda) June 12, 2017
We're excited to announce our involvement with @ESL for #Quake esports. Be sure to follow the action at @ESLQuake! pic.twitter.com/avlETnyAu2— Bethesda Softworks (@bethesda) June 12, 2017
