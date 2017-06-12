Watch Ubisoft's E3 2017 event right here at 4PM ET

The events keep on rolling here at E3 2017 and now it's almost time for Ubisoft to take the stage. The company will make its announcements at 4PM ET/1PM PT today and you can keep it locked hear to follow the news as its announced from the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Expect some Far Cry 5 news as well as more details on Assassin's Creed Origins. Of course, we'll bring you all the news and analysis from the show, even if you can't follow along live.

