A closer look at the Xbox One X

On the back of the Xbox One X, you'll find the usual array of ports, including HDMI, USB, IR Out and Ethernet. Interestingly enough, there's no way to plug in a Kinect directly into the console, but Microsoft says users will be able to use its motion sensor with a USB adapter (sold separately, of course). Above all though, it's remarkable that Microsoft was able to stuff so much power into a console that's smaller than the Xbox One S. We'll have more on the Xbox One X shortly, but for now enjoy some close-up shots of Microsoft's new $499 system.