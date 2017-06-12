A closer look at the Xbox One X

Here it is, in the flesh: the Xbox One X. Billed as the "world's most powerful console," and formerly known as "Project Scorpio," the new member of the Xbox family has finally made its debut at E3 2017. And while Microsoft is placing huge emphasis on things like 4K/HDR gaming and that custom eight-core AMD CPU, it's also worth noting how sleek and small the Xbox One X is. The launch model features a minimalist rectangle design with a matte black finish, complemented by a subtle touch of glittery accents throughout the console's shell -- but won't notice them from a distance.
On the back of the Xbox One X, you'll find the usual array of ports, including HDMI, USB, IR Out and Ethernet. Interestingly enough, there's no way to plug in a Kinect directly into the console, but Microsoft says users will be able to use its motion sensor with a USB adapter (sold separately, of course). Above all though, it's remarkable that Microsoft was able to stuff so much power into a console that's smaller than the Xbox One S. We'll have more on the Xbox One X shortly, but for now enjoy some close-up shots of Microsoft's new $499 system.