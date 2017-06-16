'Skull and Bones' is about pillaging your friends' ships

The demo I saw was entirely multiplayer, but not everyone's ship was the same: I could choose from a mid-size Brigantine; a ramming vessel; the Sloop-of-War, which is like the sniper of pirate ships with long-range cannons; or the tank ship, the Frigate, which is slow but powerful. Raiding ships is surprisingly well-suited to squad fights, and due to my Black Flag experience, I knew exactly what I was doing. Playing with other E3 attendees offered a glimpse of how everyone could pillage the high seas. I'm still waiting to see how Ubisoft is able to spin this spin-off (it plays almost identically to Black Flag ship battles) into something that can stand alone.

