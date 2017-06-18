A chat with the 76ers' first all-female eSports team, Dignitas

"We went from literally having nothing -- we were all sleeping in one small hotel room together, six of us," team founder Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido recalled on the Engadget E3 stage. "We would make our own jerseys. ... We went from having to deal with that to being part of team Dignitas and the 76ers, which I still can't believe to this day because it's amazing."

Garrido joined teammate Catherine "Cath" Leroux and Feminist Frequency founder Anita Sarkeesian on-stage to discuss the realities of playing games professionally, full-time and as women in a male-dominated market.

"I think the scene is growing magnificently with female players," Garrido said. "And if you look around, there's so many more people around here at E3 that are females, and it's very nice to see because I think we've always loved playing video games, but back when I was younger, it wasn't the thing to do for girls -- it's nice for us to be role models who show that you can play video games. You can even play competitively if you want to."

