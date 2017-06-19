'Killer Instinct' will be available through Steam

Just as with Quantum Break (which arrived on Steam in September), KI was supposed to be a tentpole release for the Windows Store -- a marquee game that persuades you to stick around and see what other titles are available. While it certainly got enough attention to warrant three seasons' worth of content, it's not clear that it reached its sales potential by launching on a store that (let's be honest) many gamers don't use.

Iron Galaxy hasn't officially explained the jump to Steam (we've asked if it can comment), but it wouldn't be surprising if the studio is belatedly acknowledging a market reality by going where the players are. You're unlikely to see in-house Microsoft games on Valve's storefront any time soon, but we wouldn't be shocked if third-parties more frequently release their Windows Store-only games through other portals going forward.