McDonald's offers UK deliveries through UberEats

It's being introduced as a limited trial in London, Leeds and Nottingham. In the capital, 22 restaurants will be supporting the scheme for anyone within a 1.5 mile radius. Uber is calling it a "soft launch," hence the limited availability, which will allow McDonald's to figure out "what works and learn from what doesn't." Service will run from 7am to 2pm, seven days per week, and orders will be handled entirely through the UberEats app. If it's successful, and we have a sneaky suspicion it will be, the restaurant chain will be a huge asset in Uber's fight with Amazon, Deliveroo and the rest.