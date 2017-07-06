Facebook, Twitter and Snap all want rights to World Cup highlights

With the FIFA World Cup being the most-watched sporting event in the globe, it's no surprise that these tech giants want a piece of the pie. In 2014, for instance, more than 3 billion people watched the tournament that took place in Brazil, so having rights to even just game highlights would be huge for Facebook, Twitter or Snap. Fox, meanwhile, would bring in extra revenue by selling these rights, be it to a single buyer or all of them.

Not surprisingly, Facebook, Twitter and Snap aren't commenting on the matter right now. But we'll know soon enough who, if anybody, ends up sealing a deal with Fox to own a small part of FIFA's beloved competition.