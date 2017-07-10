Ubuntu Linux is available in the Windows Store

Microsoft hasn't said exactly when you can expect to see Fedora and SUSE Linux, the other two distributions coming to the Windows Store. Nonetheless, this is a big milestone that reflects Microsoft's dramatic shift in attitude over the years. Where it used to be interested in protecting Windows sales at all costs, it's now much more interested in pushing services. The addition of Linux is a logical extension of that strategy -- developers and IT managers might be more likely to use Microsoft cloud offerings if they know that familiar Linux commands are a few clicks away.