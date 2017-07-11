Show More Results

Lyft auto-expenses your work rides

A new partnership with Expensify routes them to your expense report automatically. 
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
5m ago in Services
Ride-hailing apps aren't just convenient for consumers -- companies have embraced the services, too. Lyft enabled business profiles back in April 2016 to help customers differentiate between work and personal trips, but the onus was on the individual to file their rides. Today, Lyft is making it easier for individual clients to square rides with their companies by enabling auto-invoicing through Expensify.

Lyft clients using a business profile can set up this integration by selecting "Expensify" in the app's settings, which adds the rides automatically to expense reports. Poof -- no more forwarding receipts.

