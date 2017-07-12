Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung
save
Save
share

Samsung's $500 soundbar offers 32-bit audio, subwoofer-like bass

You might only need one speaker to get quality sound for your TV.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
20m ago in AV
Comments
74 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Samsung

It's difficult for soundbars to stand out: they have to be very intelligent or sweet-sounding to rise above the rest. Samsung is clearly betting on that second strategy to stand out. It just started shipping the MS750 Sound+ Soundbar it unveiled back in January, and the emphasis here is on quality above all else. Spend $500 on this plain-looking gear and you'll get "Ultra High Quality" 32-bit audio upscaling that Samsung says should preserve the quality of a source. That's going to depend heavily on the source itself, so don't expect flawless audio from your favorite game or movie, but you can get "HD sound" from a mobile source like Samsung's own Multiroom App.

The other party trick: reducing (or in some cases, eliminating) the need for extra equipment. As outlined at CES, it's supposed to offer subwoofer-grade bass all on its own. You can pair it with an optional W700 subwoofer ($700) to lower the sound floor to 27Hz, but it's not absolutely necessary. Also, it promises a wider sound stage, with wide sound dispersion thanks to an appropriate tweeter and a crossover range between 600Hz and 20kHz.

The question is whether or not you should get a soundbar like this. For $200 more, you can snag a speaker like the Sonos Playbase that may not be as explicitly focused on audio quality, but still sounds good and is decidedly more network-savvy. It really depends on your priorities -- how likely is it that your soundbar will double as your home stereo? If the answer is "not very," the MS750 might be the smarter choice.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file