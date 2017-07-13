Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: iFixit
save
Save
share

iFixit rips out the Galaxy Note Fan Edition's new battery

Surprise: It's slightly smaller.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
20m ago in Mobile
Comments
65 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
iFixit

Now that Samsung has officially relaunched its troubled Galaxy Note 7 as a "Fan Edition," the folks at iFixit couldn't help but dive back in. As you'd guess, Samsung has chosen to deal with the Note 7's unfortunate tendency to explode by going to the root of the problem -- the battery. By swapping in a 12.32 Wh unit instead of the original 13.48Wh unit, it should have enough room to avoid either of the issues observed previously. The only problems now are that these are only available in South Korea, and the Galaxy Note 8 is right around the corner.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file