NASA releases close-up photos of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

The agency has uploaded raw images featuring the spot and the area around it on the JunoCam website. They're unprocessed, but people have begun editing them to look like the sharper, prettier images of space we're used to, such as the photo above. NASA is hoping to figure out the inner workings of the storm and the turbulence surrounding it using the info Juno collected. It's expected to release an analysis of the images coupled with the data gathered by the probe's other instruments in the near future. For now, you can check out the red spot's close-up photos right here.