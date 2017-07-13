Netflix leads the streaming pack with 18 Emmy nominations

Aziz Ansari was nominated for his role in Master of None for lead actor in a comedy, while Robin Wright and Claire Foy were both nominated for lead actress in a drama series for their roles (House of Cards and The Crown, respectively). Kevin Spacey was also nominated for lead actor in a drama series for House of Cards. Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) both received nominations for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, along with Ellie Kemper (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Master of None and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt were also nominated for outstanding comedy series, while Stranger Things, The Crown and House of Cards were nominated in the drama category. For supporting actor in a drama series, David Harbour (Stranger Things), Michael Kelly (House of Cards) and John Lithgow (The Crown) were nominated, while Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) were nominated in the supporting actress category. Additionally, Tituss Burgess (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) was nominated for supporting actor in a comedy series.

Amazon received three nominations, all for Transparent. Jeffrey Tambor was nominated for lead actor in a comedy. This is the third nomination for Tambor, who won the category in 2015 and 2016. The series also received nods for Kathryn Hahn and Judith Light in the supporting actress in a comedy category.

Hulu also scored three total nominations for The Handmaid's Tale; it was nominated for outstanding drama series. This means that the majority of outstanding drama nominees (four out of seven) are on streaming services. The Handmaid's Tale also received nominations for Samira Wiley and Ann Dowd for supporting actress in a drama series.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. They will air on Sunday, September 17, at 8 PM ET.