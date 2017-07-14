Facebook’s camera can now make GIFs

This is the just the latest GIF-related update that the company has released. Earlier this year, Facebook introduced a number of Giphy-powered features to its app, which was followed by the wide release of GIF comments. And the in-app camera saw a major update in March that brought along Snapchat-like filters, Facebook Stories and direct photo and video sharing.

Since not everyone is seeing the GIF option in their app just yet, it appears to be a slow roll out and it's unclear when or if everyone will get access to it. If you have it, you'll be able to find it by clicking the camera icon in the app and swiping right to access the GIF function.