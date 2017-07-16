The frantic swordfighting of 'Nidhogg 2' arrives on August 15th

If you're a fan of in-person two-player games, there's a good chance you've heard of Nidhogg. Its frenetic swordfighting is easy to pick up, difficult to master and oozing with Atari 2600-style visual charm. There's only been so much you could do with its handful of levels and single-weapon gameplay, though, so it's a good thing that a sequel is right around the corner. Messhof has revealed that Nidhogg 2 will reach the PS4, Mac and PC on August 15th, with PS4 pre-orders starting on July 18th. The title preserves the core mechanics -- you're still trying to slash through (or around) an opponent and make it to a screen on the far end of the map -- but a lot has changed in the 3 years since the original.