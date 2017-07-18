Some OnePlus 5 owners can't dial 911 without the phone rebooting

Making an emergency phone call to 911 on your OnePlus 5 could wind up with your phone rebooting. A handful of owners have taken to Reddit to share videos of the glitch in action, and they suspect that it could have something to do with the phone's GPS system. For its part, OnePlus says it's contacted the customer and is looking into what could be the problem. Should your OnePlus be doing the same, the company asks that you contact its support inbox. It sounds like this might be fixable via firmware update -- unlike that whole "jelly scrolling" thing last month.