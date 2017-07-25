Alexa will now order you a Domino’s pizza in the UK

There are many ways to order a pipin' hot Domino's pizza. You can use your smartphone, smash a tiny pizza button or even tweet an emoji to the company's official Twitter account. Now, finally, it's possible to buy a Texas BBQ or two by shouting at your Amazon Echo speaker in the UK. The voice-controlled ordering system has been available in the US for some time now — quite why it's taken so long to reach Britain is a mystery. Still, it's a welcome addition that could prove useful while you're watching the game or hosting a sweet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament with friends.
To get started, you'll first need an Easy Order account, which is set up through the Domino's website. Next, you'll have to enable the Domino's skill through the Alexa app and link your Domino's and Alexa accounts. The skill supports a few different commands, including "Alexa, ask Domino's to feed me," which instantly requests your favorite order. There's also "Alexa, ask Domino's to track my order," which will explain if your pizza is the oven or out for delivery. Finally, with select stores, you can ask for an ETA using the line: "Alex, ask Domino's where my pizza is."
Is it a little lazy? Absolutely, but then so is ordering pizza. And who wants to get up when you're partway through the latest Game of Thrones episode?