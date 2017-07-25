Alexa will now order you a Domino’s pizza in the UK

To get started, you'll first need an Easy Order account, which is set up through the Domino's website. Next, you'll have to enable the Domino's skill through the Alexa app and link your Domino's and Alexa accounts. The skill supports a few different commands, including "Alexa, ask Domino's to feed me," which instantly requests your favorite order. There's also "Alexa, ask Domino's to track my order," which will explain if your pizza is the oven or out for delivery. Finally, with select stores, you can ask for an ETA using the line: "Alex, ask Domino's where my pizza is."

Is it a little lazy? Absolutely, but then so is ordering pizza. And who wants to get up when you're partway through the latest Game of Thrones episode?