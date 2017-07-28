Bandsintown concert-discovery app amps up the artist interaction

While this may sound a bit like Apple's ill-fated Ping, Bandsintown boasts 35 million music fans and 420,000 registered artists, so at least there's a community in place. According to Billboard, those artists can now set status updates to inform fans of new music and tour dates within the app itself. "Our fans rely on Bandsintown not only to track the artists they love today, but also to discover their next favorite performers and live music experiences," Bandsintown's Fabrice Sergent told Billboard in a statement. "Our new features further empower artists to build upon the connection with their core fans."

The app connects you with your online music interests via Spotify, LastFM, YouTube and any songs you have on your phone. Once you've shared your musical tastes, Bandsintown will show you a list of all the artists coming your way, with buttons to purchase tickets and tell your friends whether you're going or not

The update not only includes the improved connection between fans and musicians. The app has also gotten "an extensive redesign" to improve navigation and discovery of upcoming concerts. This version of Bandsintown (6.1) is available on both iOS and Android now.