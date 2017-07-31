Bollywood star Salman Khan is coming to Amazon Prime Video

His name might not be a household one to US audiences, but anyone with a passing familiarity with Hindi cinema knows the smiling muscled man. This deal covers any films produced by Salman Khan Ventures and future films starring Khan. It's not clear what past films are included in the deal, but The Hollywood Reporter claims that recent release Tubelight is among the offerings, along with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Jai Ho and Hero.

This latest Bollywood agreement makes it apparent just how valuable American streaming companies consider the movies coming out of India. Netflix signed an exclusive deal with Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company of arguably the biggest movie star in the world, Shah Rukh Khan, back in December. It's clear that Amazon and Netflix both consider it incredibly important to secure these deals in order to not only make their Indian services more attractive, but to increase options for worldwide customers as well.