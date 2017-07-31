Amazon's new show only exists to sell you more stuff

The company has been playing around with different ways to link social media influencers with product sales. Earlier this year, Amazon launched an "influencer program" that allowed popular social media personalities to set up a page on its site with lists of Amazon products they recommend for their followers. In March, the company launched its first live TV show, Style Code Live, which was its take on a QVC-like shopping channel. However, it was cancelled shortly thereafter in May.

The first two episodes of Overhaul will feature YouTube baking star Rosanna Pansino and beauty vlogger Teni Panosian. The six-episode series is set to premiere in September.