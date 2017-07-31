Show More Results

Image credit: Samsung
Take an early look at the Galaxy Note 8 in 'Midnight Black'

As expected, it takes its cues from the most recent Galaxy S.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Mobile
Samsung

While the Galaxy Note 8 won't launch until August 23rd, noted leaker Evan Blass aka EVLeaks has just posted a full render of the device in its Midnight Black color. Closely matching renders seen before, it takes the Infinity Design seen in Samsung's well-received Galaxy S8 and S8+ and stretches it across a larger frame. The event invite promised we'd "Do Bigger Things," but other than the usual Note features like a stylus it's hard to say exactly what will be special about this phone -- other than a slightly smaller battery to avoid last year's explosive issues.

