Hackers leak HBO episodes, 'Game of Thrones' info online

"Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening," an email to reporters says. "What's its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its [sic] HBO and Game of Thrones......!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, wi will have an interview with him. HBO is failing."

For its part, HBO has issued an email of its own to employees saying that its tech team and outside experts were assessing and addressing the situation.

"I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully," chairman and CEO Richard Plepler writes.

"Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold," a statement given to Entertainment Weekly says.

Comparatively, Sony lost "under a hundred" terabytes of data in the leak that gave us an inside look at how the studio works. Game of Thrones hasn't leaked yet, so this could be a bluff from the hackers. If that changes, well, now fans of the books and the show will be able to commiserate over spoilers.