Share your 'Minecraft' creations in 3D

Minecraft is all about creating 3D worlds, but sharing them outside of the game has always been a 2D experience -- you're sharing screenshots and videos like with any other game. Microsoft wants to do something better. It's releasing a beta version of its Better Together Update that, in addition to cross-platform play (more on that later), lets you export your creations in 3D. If you have Windows 10, you can use Paint 3D and Remix3D.com to showcase your work from every angle.