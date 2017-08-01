The pro 'StarCraft' scene is alive and well

StarCraft used to be the belle of the ball when it came to eSports, but times have changed. While it still has a viable competitive scene, you're more likely to hear about Dota 2, League of Legends or even a classic rival like CS:GO. Don't tell that to Blizzard, though -- at least in South Korea, it looks like the StarCraft series might be in for a revival among pros. The developer just held an eSports history event in Busan to mark the impending launch of StarCraft: Remastered, and... well, just look at the photo above. Blizzard tells us over 10,000 people watched in person, and 500,000 watched through both streaming and TV broadcasts. That's not exactly what you'd expect from a game whose competitive appeal is on the decline.