Twitter hides daily user numbers to avoid Facebook comparisons

While Facebook is happy to wax lyrical about its user metrics, Twitter is keeping schtum on the number of its daily visitors -- even after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has gotten involved. Instead, Twitter wants everyone to focus on monthly numbers and the percentage growth of people who use it daily. But they're vague about that, too. The company has only disclosed that the number of monthly active users has stood at 328 million for the last two quarters, and the percentage growth of daily active users (DAUs) has increased more than 10 percent in each of the last three quarters.

In a letter written in May, the SEC asked Twitter to justify its decision to withhold its figures, and to "tell us how the percentage change information provides an investor with a clear understanding of user engagement on your platform". Twitter responded that revealing the number of its DAUs would invite an "unfair comparison" to Facebook, which has six times as many monthly users. The fact that more than a million American users have left the site in the last three months might also have something to do with it.