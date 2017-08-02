CBS All Access has more new TV shows to join 'Star Trek'

The new shows include Strange Angel, which counts Ridley Scott among its producers and is based on a book by George Pendle. Lead character Jack Parsons practices rocketry by day and by night he...uh... *squints,* "is a performer of sex magick rituals and a disciple to occultist Aleister Crowley." That's joined by $1, a mystery/thriller that focuses on the role of a single dollar bill connecting people involved in a "shocking multiple murder." Finally, there's the comedy No Activity, which is based on an Australian series that celebrates mundane against the backdrop of a high stakes sting operation/drug bust. It's produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny Or Die.

Overall it comes off as a much lower budget attempt at the Netflix model of having something for everyone, but the streaming network has to start somewhere with scripted content. Otherwise, it has a companion post-show for Star Trek: Discovery, CBSN and some live NFL games all hoping to attract subscriber dollars.