CBS All Access has more new TV shows to join 'Star Trek'

After a few delays, the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery is on track to launch September 24th, and the streaming network has a few more shows planned to keep the momentum going. There's no word on any launch dates, but it did announce three new series at the Television Critics Association press tour, along with news that Audra McDonald will join The Good Fight for its second season in 2018.
The new shows include Strange Angel, which counts Ridley Scott among its producers and is based on a book by George Pendle. Lead character Jack Parsons practices rocketry by day and by night he...uh... *squints,* "is a performer of sex magick rituals and a disciple to occultist Aleister Crowley." That's joined by $1, a mystery/thriller that focuses on the role of a single dollar bill connecting people involved in a "shocking multiple murder." Finally, there's the comedy No Activity, which is based on an Australian series that celebrates mundane against the backdrop of a high stakes sting operation/drug bust. It's produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny Or Die.
Overall it comes off as a much lower budget attempt at the Netflix model of having something for everyone, but the streaming network has to start somewhere with scripted content. Otherwise, it has a companion post-show for Star Trek: Discovery, CBSN and some live NFL games all hoping to attract subscriber dollars.