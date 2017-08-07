'Spelunky' and 'Downwell' creators have 50 games coming this fall

Good news if you and yours have long worn out Sportsfriends' appeal -- it's been a few years, so that's understandable -- and you're hankering for another collection of unique multiplayer games. Next year, the minds behind Spelunky, Downwell, Time Barons, Skorpulac and Madhouse have teamed to bring you UFO 50. "Our goal is to combine a familiar 8-bit aesthetic with new ideas and modern game design sensibilities," the game's website reads. That purview includes platformers, puzzle games, RPGs and shooters, for a total of, you guessed it, 50 different games.
There's even a wrapper tying the disparate experiences together. The developers say that each title was made in the '80s by a fictional company that was "obscure but ahead of its time."Everything will feature a 32-bit color palette. And speaking of multiplayer, "roughly a third" of the games (probably 16 or 17) will have either competitive or co-operative play. Sounds like our type of party.
UFO 50 will release this fall on PC for what sounds like a low price, with other platforms to follow. Fingers crossed for a Switch port.