Uber co-founder says Kalanick will not return as CEO

As reported by ReCode, Camp wrote, "Our CEO search is the board's top priority. It's time for a new chapter, and the right leader for our next phase o growth. Despite rumors I'm sure you've seen in the news, Travis is not returning as CEO. We are committed to hiring a new world-class CEO to lead Uber." The email continued to assert that Uber must "evolve and mature" as it seeks to improve its corporate culture and business practices. While the email does not directly say that Kalanick will never return to Uber, for now, at least, he will not take the CEO seat anytime soon. We've reached out to Uber for comment and will update this post when we hear back.