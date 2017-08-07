Uber co-founder says Kalanick will not return as CEO

After a series of missteps including a videotaped argument with one of his company's drivers and a scathing written account of Uber's sexist, toxic culture, the company's then-CEO, Travis Kalanick, took a leave of absence, then stepped down from the role. An employee petition to return him to CEO reportedly circulated throughout the company and Kalanick himself allegedly said he was "Steve Jobs-ing it" (a reference to Apple's co-founder leaving and then triumphantly rejoining the company), an email sent Monday morning by co-founder Garrett Camp promises unequivocally that Uber will not hire Kalanick back.
As reported by ReCode, Camp wrote, "Our CEO search is the board's top priority. It's time for a new chapter, and the right leader for our next phase o growth. Despite rumors I'm sure you've seen in the news, Travis is not returning as CEO. We are committed to hiring a new world-class CEO to lead Uber." The email continued to assert that Uber must "evolve and mature" as it seeks to improve its corporate culture and business practices. While the email does not directly say that Kalanick will never return to Uber, for now, at least, he will not take the CEO seat anytime soon. We've reached out to Uber for comment and will update this post when we hear back.