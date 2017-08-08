Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye is officially complete

Mobileye is an Israel-based company and it will remain headquartered in Jerusalem under the leadership of co-founder Amnon Shashua. Ziv Aviram, Mobileye's president and CEO has stepped down. A follow-up offer period for the remaining outstanding stock has commenced and will expire on August 21st.

"Leading in autonomous driving technology requires a combination of innovative proprietary software products and versatile open-system hardware platforms that enable customers and partners to customize solutions," said Shashua in a statement. "For the first time, the auto industry has a single partner with deep expertise and a cultural legacy in both areas. Mobileye is very excited to begin this new chapter."