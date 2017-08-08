Show More Results

Image credit: Blizzard
‘Overwatch’ summer event adds lifeguard McCree and grilldad Soldier 76

Along with a bunch of Olympic-themed skins from last year.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
26m ago in AV
We knew it was coming, but the return of Overwatch's Summer Games is a welcome change. Like all of the game's seasonal events, this one brings the opportunity to earn skins, poses and other character content. But the second round of this Overwatch mid-summer event brings back another fan favorite from last year's Olympic-themed Summer Games: Lúcioball, the 3v3 soccer mode. Time to put on your skates and hit the field.

Lucioball gets a new map, adding a space-age Sydney field to the earlier Rio-themed pitch from last year. For players who have outgrown the casual bunny slopes, there's Copa Lúcioball, a competitive version with placement matches, skill tiers and leaderboards.

The event has plenty of summer-specific cosmetic content, but not all of it is new. Veteran players will recognize some sporting-themed stuff from last year's event, giving folks another chance to earn them before the event goes away. And hey, this time around, you can even buy them with in-game currency. Whether you're gunning for vintage American flag-wearing McCree or Tommy Bahama'd-out grill dad Soldier 76, get them before the Summer Games end on August 28th.

Note: If you're having trouble logging in or queueing for a game of Lucioball on any of the Overwatch platforms, you're not alone. Blizzard Customer Service tweeted that it's still working on a resolution for ongoing issues.

