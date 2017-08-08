‘Overwatch’ summer event adds lifeguard McCree and grilldad Soldier 76

The Overwatch Summer Games have begun: https://t.co/d8HM2Rd9i4



Hit the pitch and go for the gold...or just relax and have some fun! 🌴⚽🏅 pic.twitter.com/fIr2iDDi11 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 8, 2017

Lucioball gets a new map, adding a space-age Sydney field to the earlier Rio-themed pitch from last year. For players who have outgrown the casual bunny slopes, there's Copa Lúcioball, a competitive version with placement matches, skill tiers and leaderboards.

The event has plenty of summer-specific cosmetic content, but not all of it is new. Veteran players will recognize some sporting-themed stuff from last year's event, giving folks another chance to earn them before the event goes away. And hey, this time around, you can even buy them with in-game currency. Whether you're gunning for vintage American flag-wearing McCree or Tommy Bahama'd-out grill dad Soldier 76, get them before the Summer Games end on August 28th.

Note: If you're having trouble logging in or queueing for a game of Lucioball on any of the Overwatch platforms, you're not alone. Blizzard Customer Service tweeted that it's still working on a resolution for ongoing issues.