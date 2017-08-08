Sharp's edge-to-edge AQUOS S2 is a glimpse at your next phone

Thanks to Sharp's very own Free Form Display technology, the S2 has an impressive 87.5-percent screen-to-body ratio. It's also a much smaller device: we're talking about tucking a 5.5-inch display into the body of a conventional 4.9-inch smartphone. And don't worry, you still get a 3,030 mAh battery which is plentiful, especially considering that the phone is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 660 (8x Kryo 260; 2.2GHz + 1.8GHz; 14nm) or Snapdragon 630 (8x ARM Cortex A53; 2.2GHz + 1.8GHz; 14nm), depending on which of the two price tiers you're going for.

While the S2 is no powerhouse, it comes equipped with a pair of nice cameras. The front imager has an 8-megapixel 1.4um sensor with f/2.0 aperture, which is pretty good given how compact the module is. The f/1.75 dual camera on the back consists of a 12-megapixel sensor plus an 8-megapixel sensor, both also feature efficient 1.4um pixels and together offer a seven-level bokeh effect.

Compared to previous Sharp smartphones, the S2 has ditched the old bone conduction actuator in favor of a conventional earpiece that's hidden underneath the screen, next to the front camera, with its audio channeled to a thin pipe placed along the top edge of the screen for clearer sound. While the front camera is no longer placed on the chin, there's now a fingerprint reader centered there -- an interesting choice when both the Essential Phone and Xiaomi's Mi Mix opted for a rear fingerprint reader instead.

Another interesting engineering feat here is the use of a "3D" single-sheet glass back on the premium model: it's named as such because not only are the four edges curved, but it's also molded with the camera bump to give a more elegant finish. As a bonus, the "Sharp" logo is engraved near the bottom, which is a much nicer touch than the usual silk-printed branding. For those who are wondering, Sharp claims that the S2 has passed its "rigorous" drop tests for all six sides and four corners thanks to its aluminum mid-frame design, but we'll believe it when we see it.

It's unclear which other markets will the AQUOS S2 enter, but for now, Sharp is already taking pre-orders in China. The standard model with Snapdragon 630, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at 2,499 yuan (about $370), and it comes in black, white, blue or mint green. The premium model due to arrive later is asking for 3,499 yuan (about $520) and packs a Snapdragon 660, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage plus the aforementioned "3D" glass back, but it doesn't have the mint green option.