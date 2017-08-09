One of Apple's display suppliers is in dire financial trouble

"We find ourselves in a very regrettable situation," Higasgiiriki said. "Our biggest task is to build a management system that generates profits by keeping in mind that this is our last chance to restructure." Its current OLED prototype won't go into full production until 2019 -- a year later than previous estimates.

According to Reuters' sources, the display supergroup was hoping to raise 100 million yen ($911,400) to pay for the restructuring. The company started in 2012 as a joint venture between Hitachi, Sony and Toshiba, with a focus on making small to mid-sized LCD screens.

Japan's Innovation Network Corp helped fund the venture back then, and could come to its rescue once again with a ¥75 billion ($683,147,250) investment, Reuters reports. That should cover the restructuring costs. But, if the rumors are true, Apple needs OLED screens now, not in two year's time.