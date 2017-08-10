Fitbit’s overdue smartwatch probably won’t win any design awards

It's got three color combinations: silver case/navy strap, rose gold case/blue strap and a dark case (the specific color isn't clear), also with a blue strap. It's got three buttons, like the Blaze, and a heart rate sensor. While Fitbit has declined to comment on watch specifics to Wareable, the site reports that it will include GPS and be waterproof to 50 meters. The name of the watch still isn't clear.

This project has been much discussed (and much delayed). Sure, it's worth taking the time to get the product right, rather than launching a watch that's buggy and doesn't have everything it should (reports indicated that Fitbit was having trouble with the device's waterproofing, a feature that is critical to ensuring it can compete with the Apple Watch). But this design doesn't exactly inspire awe, considering how much chatter there's been around it. Still, let's hope that it's packed with features that make this a win for the wearables company.