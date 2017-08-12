Google Pixel camera trick comes to other phones through a mod

Much of the Google Pixel's photographic prowess comes from its software -- it's particularly good at high dynamic range photos thanks to its HDR+ mode, which fills in gobs of detail while reducing the blur you sometimes see in HDR shots. But do you have to buy a Pixel phone to see the benefit? Not necessarily, if you're willing to live life on the edge. Developer B-S-G has modified the Google Camera app to enable HDR+ on any Android phone with a Snapdragon 820, 821 or 835 processor. Your Galaxy S8 or OnePlus 3 won't perfectly mirror the Pixel's photo quality, but this could lead to improvements when taking photos in situations with bright highlights or dark shadows -- especially if your phone's default image processing is mediocre. XDA has verified that the software works, so it's not just a bold claim.