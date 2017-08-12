Vizio TVs add the Google Play video app

Vizio has been adding streaming apps to its smart TVs these past few weeks, including Netflix and Amazon Video. The latest addition to its streaming apps collection? Google Play Movies & TV. The company is making the app available on its high-end VIA+ and D-series Smart TVs, giving you a way to buy or rent titles from the app without having to use a phone or tablet and a Chromecast or Roku.
The app features film and shows from Google's 200 partner global distributors and recently began offering 4K movies to take advantage of your ultra HD display. If you have a Vizio VIA+ or D-Series, keep an eye on the home screen for the app icon, download it when it becomes available and check out the stuff not on your other streaming services.