Google adds voice recognition for Indian and African languages

The full list of languages is: Amharic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Bengali, English (Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania), Georgian, Gujurati, Javanese, Kannada, Khmer, Lao, Latvian, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Sinhala, Sundanese, Swahili, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. In total, this brings the grand total of Gboard's voice recognition to 119 languages.

Google has also added the ability for US English users to add emoji with simple voice dictation. If you say, "winky face emoji," the proper emoji will appear. Google's working on expanding this feature to more languages in the near future.

You can access these languages today in Cloud Speech API, which means that they will soon be available across Google services and products, including in apps such as Google Translate. You can download Gboard for Android from the Google Play store.