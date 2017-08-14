LG's V30 will unlock when it recognizes your face or voice

Until your phone or tablet is set up just the way you want it, a brand new device feels kind of foreign. With the V30, LG is giving you more options for making the phone your own. You can match haptic feedback to the ringtone of your choosing, for starters. Customization applies to security as well, with a handful of ways to make sure you're the only one unlocking your phone. Its face recognition apparently works "instantaneously" without the need to turn the screen on first. More than that, you can set a voice password as well. Biometric security!
To take advantage of the handset's 18:9 OLED display, you can even adjust the Floating Bar (or push it out of the way entirely). Essentially, it offers a place to put your most used apps and widgets.
That's not to mention all the tricks the phone's camera is capable of with its f/1.6 glass lens. From the manual shooting mode, you can access Graphy, a sort of photo editing suite that grants access to editing presets designed by pro photographers. Want to make a quick GIF of your dog licking its nose? That's doable too.
Those interested in more info won't have too much longer to wait -- the LG V30 will be formally revealed August 31st.