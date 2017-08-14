LG's V30 will unlock when it recognizes your face or voice

To take advantage of the handset's 18:9 OLED display, you can even adjust the Floating Bar (or push it out of the way entirely). Essentially, it offers a place to put your most used apps and widgets.

That's not to mention all the tricks the phone's camera is capable of with its f/1.6 glass lens. From the manual shooting mode, you can access Graphy, a sort of photo editing suite that grants access to editing presets designed by pro photographers. Want to make a quick GIF of your dog licking its nose? That's doable too.

Those interested in more info won't have too much longer to wait -- the LG V30 will be formally revealed August 31st.