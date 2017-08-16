Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget
save
Save
share

Google adds allergy forecast info to mobile search results

At-a-glance pollen counts for anyone with hay fever.
Jamie Rigg, @jmerigg
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
172 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Billy Steele/Engadget

One antihistamine or two? Google is making sure hay fever sufferers can answer that question in double quick time, thanks to the new addition of pollen measurements in search results. Plug an allergy- or pollen-related query into your Android smartphone and search results will now include a simple breakdown of current and predicted pollen levels. The new type of rich card result is populated by data from The Weather Channel, and as always, you can get more detailed info by tapping on the card itself.

Search within the Google app and you'll also be prompted to turn on notifications. Your phone will hit you with a reminder if the pollen count is creeping particularly high in your area so you can dash to the nearest store and grab a pocket-pack of tissues before you start streaming from every facial orifice.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr