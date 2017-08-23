Samsung's Note 8 has a 6.3-inch screen and an £869 price tag

If your pockets are deep enough, you can reserve a Galaxy Note 8 right now on Samsung's site or at Carphone Warehouse, ahead of the retail launch on Sept. 15th. No doubt a few other retailers will have their own pre-order pages up within the next 24 hours or so.

Naturally, Carphone Warehouse will also be happy to flog you a Note 8 on contract for an up-front payment as low as £10. EE has a handful of contracts on offer with dowries ranging from £30 to £90, while O2 wants at least £50 on the door. Three is opening up pre-orders for the device tomorrow, and at time of writing, online pre-orders at Vodafone have yet to go live.

MVNOs Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile are accepting pre-orders from today, too, and we'd expect probably giffgaff and Tesco Mobile, at least, to join them soon. Every pre-order, regardless of retailer or network provider, includes the bonus prize of a free Samsung DeX dock that lets you to turn the Note 8 into something of a desktop. Yay for productivity! And happy hunting.

