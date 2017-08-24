Netflix's latest documentary chronicles Lady Gaga

Apple Music isn't the only service with rock star documentaries. On September 22nd, Netflix will debut Gaga: Five Foot Two, a look at Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta's life over the eight-month period leading up to the release of her fifth album, Joanne. Based on the teaser clips on her Twitter feed, the documentary won't be all sunshine and roses. One finds her tearful in a doctor's office ahead of a treatment to relive pain in her face, and in another she breaks down how lonely being in the public eye makes her feel.