Razer's latest controller brings Chroma to Xbox gamers

If comfort reigns supreme on your gaming agenda, get ready to wrap your thumbs around Razer's latest controller for Xbox and PC, the Wolverine Ultimate. The officially-licensed controller has been designed for maximum customization and features interchangeable D-Pads, a range of interchangeable thumbsticks with varying heights and shapes, and six remappable triggers and buttons.
And it looks pretty, too. An integrated RGB lighting strip introduces Razer Chroma to Xbox gamers for the first time, allowing them to choose from an arguably excessive 16.8 million colours in various throbbing or swirling pattern. Or if you're too busy actually gaming to appreciate the lightshow, you can just set it to static.
"We've taken our time with the development of the Razer Wolverine Ultimate to really get it right," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "Thanks to endless design iterations and pro-gamer feedback, we're proud to be finally releasing a new contender for the crown." It'll be available from September, priced $160/€180.