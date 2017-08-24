Razer's latest controller brings Chroma to Xbox gamers

And it looks pretty, too. An integrated RGB lighting strip introduces Razer Chroma to Xbox gamers for the first time, allowing them to choose from an arguably excessive 16.8 million colours in various throbbing or swirling pattern. Or if you're too busy actually gaming to appreciate the lightshow, you can just set it to static.

"We've taken our time with the development of the Razer Wolverine Ultimate to really get it right," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "Thanks to endless design iterations and pro-gamer feedback, we're proud to be finally releasing a new contender for the crown." It'll be available from September, priced $160/€180.