'Black Mirror' season four looks as bleak as ever

Black Mirror is coming back to depress us all, and Netflix has revealed the cast and directors for season four's episodes. If you thought the last season was perhaps a little too happy-go-lucky, the teaser below might reassure you that showrunner Charlie Booker hasn't lost sight of what made the Twilight Zone-meets-modern-technology anthology series so compelling. Per Deadline, Jodie Foster is behind the camera for "Arkangel," which looks to focus on a family's new tablet.