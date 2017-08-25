Use Google Home to stream CBS All Access to your TV

You can already use your voice to control your Spotify account with Google Home. The connected speaker also works with Chromecast as a sort of voice-enabled remote control for Netflix. Now Google Home can do the same thing with your CBS All Access and CW TV accounts. Which means, of course, that you can use your voice to watch the upcoming Star Trek Discovery or the latest episode of The Flash with Chromecast built-in.
The CBS All Access addition was first spotted by Android Police. Google confirmed to Engadget that both CBS and the CW are now available via Home. The feature requires a subscription to the service of your choice and can be enabled in the Videos and Photos section of your Google Home app. Keep an eye on your home app, as the new updates are rolling out "as they get ready," according to a Google spokesperson.