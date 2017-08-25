Facebook adds more ways to relive memories in your News Feed

Facebook's On This Day has become one of its more popular features, so it's adding a handful of similar memory-centric compilations to your Feed.

Along with showing you the Facebook activity you were a part of in previous years, the site will now group recent posts into a monthly or seasonal recap story, which you'll be able to share just like your On This Day lookback. Additionally, your Feed will also congratulate you when you make a significant number of new friends or when you get a lot of likes on your posts. For now, those are only for you, but Facebook says they will become shareable in the future.