iRig Keys I/O packs in a full audio interface for $200

Having an audio interface in the keyboard itself will save you some space and the cost of a separate unit. You can connect a microphone or guitar directly to the keyboard and send the audio to whatever recording software you're using it with. Both models have full-sized keys, making it easier to play than the previous iRig mini keyboard, and comes with balanced stereo and headphone outputs and a combination input jack so you can connect your instrument or mic directly to the keyboard. The iRig Keys I/O has touch-sensitive, programmable sliders, velocity-sensitive pads (for programming beats or triggering sequences) and a host of knobs and buttons to help you dial in just the right sound. Better yet, the iRig Keyboard I/O can be powered via USB, an AC adaptor (available separately for $40) or AA batteries, making this a great solution for music making on the go. Like many of IK Multimedia's peripherals, this one works right out of the box with your iPhone and iPad, too.