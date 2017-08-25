iRig Keys I/O packs in a full audio interface for $200

IK Multimedia has years of experience making audio products and software for the mobile musician. From microphone preamps to audio mixers and MIDI interfaces (and more), the company seems dedicated to its niche. The music device manufacturer has just announced a brand new entry, the iRig Keys I/O: a compact, travel-ready MIDI controller with a built-in 24/96KHz audio interface. It comes in two compact models; you can pre-order the 25-key version for $200 and the 49-key configuration for $300 right now. The final release is set for October of this year.
Having an audio interface in the keyboard itself will save you some space and the cost of a separate unit. You can connect a microphone or guitar directly to the keyboard and send the audio to whatever recording software you're using it with. Both models have full-sized keys, making it easier to play than the previous iRig mini keyboard, and comes with balanced stereo and headphone outputs and a combination input jack so you can connect your instrument or mic directly to the keyboard. The iRig Keys I/O has touch-sensitive, programmable sliders, velocity-sensitive pads (for programming beats or triggering sequences) and a host of knobs and buttons to help you dial in just the right sound. Better yet, the iRig Keyboard I/O can be powered via USB, an AC adaptor (available separately for $40) or AA batteries, making this a great solution for music making on the go. Like many of IK Multimedia's peripherals, this one works right out of the box with your iPhone and iPad, too.
This keyboard controller also comes with a full slate of PC and Mac software, too, like the full version of SampleTank 3 workstation software, mixing & mastering suite T-Racks 4 Deluxe, and a couple of audio banks for synthesizer and orchestral sounds. It also comes with full versions of Sample Tank 2 and Philharmonik mobile editions for the iOS maestro. The iRig Keys I/O also works with professional digital audio workstation software like Ableton Live, Studio One, GarageBand and Logic, so you're not limited to the provided software.