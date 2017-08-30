ASUS' Windows Mixed Reality headset may come with a premium price

It otherwise has familiar specs, including a 1,440 x 1,440 resolution in each eyepiece as well as a 90Hz refresh rate.

This sounds like it might be the WMR headset to beat, but as we said earlier, you will have to pay for that edge. ASUS' model will sell later this year for €449 (about $535). While European pricing doesn't translate neatly to the US, that's still noticeably more expensive than the $450 you'd pay for a Dell Visor with included controllers. If that price premium carries over to a US launch, you may have to think carefully about whether or not ASUS' design justifies the extra cash.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2017 here!