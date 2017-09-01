Alexa is coming to Bragi's wireless earbuds in October

The above video shows a few examples of what you can do with this integration, but if you've used the Amazon Echo you should have a good idea of what to expect. You'll be able to ask Alexa to hail you an Uber or Lyft, play music or news reports, order your usual at Starbucks, add items to your calendar and more. Sure, the digital assistant on your phone itself can probably do most of these things as well, but if you're someone who uses Alexa at home, it might be nice to bring it with you when you're out and about. Alexa will roll out as part of the October software update to Bragi users in the US, UK and Germany.

