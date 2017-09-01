Alexa is coming to Bragi's wireless earbuds in October

Amazon's Alexa may be a useful digital assistant, but it's a lot less useful when you're away from your Echo hardware. Wireless headphone-maker Bragi is looking to bridge the gap between Alexa and your phone with its Dash and Dash Pro earbuds. Thanks to a software update coming in October, you'll be able to talk to Alexa using Bragi's headphones. Once you update your headphones and link your Amazon account in the Bragi app for iOS and Android, you'll be able to start talking with Alexa through your headphones the same way you can with Siri or the Google Assistant.
The above video shows a few examples of what you can do with this integration, but if you've used the Amazon Echo you should have a good idea of what to expect. You'll be able to ask Alexa to hail you an Uber or Lyft, play music or news reports, order your usual at Starbucks, add items to your calendar and more. Sure, the digital assistant on your phone itself can probably do most of these things as well, but if you're someone who uses Alexa at home, it might be nice to bring it with you when you're out and about. Alexa will roll out as part of the October software update to Bragi users in the US, UK and Germany.
