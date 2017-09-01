Play as Mega Man and Ghost Trick in 'Dead Rising 4' on PS4

Specifically? Capcom Heroes, which lets you play dress-up as over a dozen different characters from the developer's history and even wield special attacks themed to those costumes. The Mega Man getup grants an arm-mounted laser cannon. So no, this won't just be superficial stuff like S.T.A.R.S. uniforms from Resident Evil or Chun-Li's trademark garb from Street Fighter. There's even a Ghost Trick outfit.

In addition to that, you'll get all of the add-on packs that've been released since last December (including Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf). The game will set you back $49.99 come December 5th and folks who own the game on Xbox or Steam will get Capcom Hero mode as part of a free update.