Image credit: Capcom
Play as Mega Man and Ghost Trick in 'Dead Rising 4' on PS4

This might make up for last year's HD remasters of the old games.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
46m ago in AV
Capcom

Patience is paying off for Dead Rising fans on PlayStation 4. Last year's (formerly) Xbox One exclusive Dead Rising 4 is making its way to the PS4 with a few extras in Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package. Yup, Capcom's marketing department thought that name was a good idea. Anywho, the "complete" edition has a couple of noteworthy additions.

Gallery: Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package | 12 Photos

12

Specifically? Capcom Heroes, which lets you play dress-up as over a dozen different characters from the developer's history and even wield special attacks themed to those costumes. The Mega Man getup grants an arm-mounted laser cannon. So no, this won't just be superficial stuff like S.T.A.R.S. uniforms from Resident Evil or Chun-Li's trademark garb from Street Fighter. There's even a Ghost Trick outfit.

In addition to that, you'll get all of the add-on packs that've been released since last December (including Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf). The game will set you back $49.99 come December 5th and folks who own the game on Xbox or Steam will get Capcom Hero mode as part of a free update.

