Google's iOS app now shows trending searches

As noted by TechCrunch, this feature came to Android phones a while back -- and it was met with some displeasure, as vocal users said they didn't want the search interface cluttered with more terms. Google added a setting to let you turn trending searches off, and they've done the same thing in the iOS app.

The update also added "instant answers to the search box. When you start typing in a question (like "how tall is the Eiffel Tower?" or "what is the Red Sox score?") it'll pull up the answer for you before you're even done. It looks like the app is basically pulling in information from Google's expansive knowledge graph and showing it to you early rather than waiting for you to hit search.

If you just have to know what nonsense everyone is searching for at any given moment, the update is live now in the iOS App Store.